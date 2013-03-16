FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Figure skating-Unconvincing Chan completes world hat-trick
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 16, 2013 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Figure skating-Unconvincing Chan completes world hat-trick

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

Patrick Chan of Canada carries his country's flag as he celebrates his gold medal finish after the presentation ceremony at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON, Ontario (Reuters) - Patrick Chan put a season of frustration behind him by completing a hat-trick of world titles on Friday with a victory that establishes the Canadian as the man to beat going into next year’s Sochi Olympics.

Although his sloppy free skate to Puccini’s “La Boheme” did not come close to capturing the magic or record marks he received for Wednesday’s short program, Chan did just enough scoring 267.78 to become first skater since Russia’s Alexei Yagudin (1998-2000) to claim three consecutive world titles.

Kazakhstan’s Denis Ten delivered the performance of the night easily winning the free skate to take silver with a mark of 266.48, becoming the first skater from his country to medal at the world championships.

European champion Javier Fernandez of Spain, seventh after the short program, provided the comeback of the competition jumping up to take the bronze with 249.06.

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.