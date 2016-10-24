FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Japanese teen Uno wins Skate America
#Sports News
October 24, 2016

Japanese teen Uno wins Skate America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Figure Skating - Skate America, Men's Free Skate, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, U.S., 23/10/16. Shoma Uno of Japan skates during his free skate program.Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Japanese teenager Shoma Uno landed three quadruple jumps in Sunday's free skate to win the Skate America men's title at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The 18-year-old from Nagoya became the youngest Skate America winner in 14 years in capturing the opening event of the Grand Prix season.

Uno, skating to a tango, won with 279.34 points despite a late fall in his routine while Americans Jason Brown and Adam Rippon placed second and third, respectively.

The bronze medallist in last season Grand Prix final became the fourth Japanese men's winner in the last five Skate Americas and youngest since France's Brian Joubert in 2002.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
