FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn Int'l says unaware of any reason for stock jump
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
October 12, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Foxconn Int'l says unaware of any reason for stock jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world’s biggest contract maker of cellphones, said on Friday it was unaware of any reason behind a sharp rise in its stock price.

Shares of FIH, which assembles handsets for the likes of Nokia Oyj, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, rose more than 10 percent earlier in the day, extending a 17 percent gain the previous day.

The rise was attributed to a brokerage report from Daiwa Capital Markets saying that FIH was likely to get iPhone orders soon, even though it does not assemble Apple products now.

For a copy of the statement, please click here

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.