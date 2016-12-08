Samuel L. Jackson honored at Dubai International Film Festival
DUBAI Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.
NEW YORK A teenage boy's struggle with his mother's terminal illness takes a surreal turn when he finds comfort in a giant talking tree monster in the emotional fantasy drama "A Monster Calls."
The film is already attracting awards buzz for its young Scottish star, Lewis MacDougall, who plays Conor, a quiet, artistic teenage boy who becomes a target for the school bully.
"I guess really I would use experiences in my own life to try and understand what Conor is feeling," MacDougall, 14, told reporters at the New York premiere on Wednesday.
MacDougall has been nominated for two critics awards by U.S. groups as well as a Spanish Feroz award.
The film, which also stars Liam Neeson, Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones, is adapted from the children's book of the same name by Patrick Ness.
Director J.A. Bayona incorporated watercolor animations to illustrate the stories of good and evil.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK Art imitated life for Will Smith when it came to making "Collateral Beauty," a movie that explores how the deepest of losses can reveal moments of wonder.
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara is being sued by her two frozen embryos in an unusual lawsuit as part of a three-year battle by her ex-fiance to see the embryos brought to life.