March 4, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

'Anomalisa' director Kaufman says working on novel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON - After writing screenplays and directing films such as “Anomalisa”, Charlie Kaufman says he is now working on his debut novel.

“It’s about 150 pages now. But, no ...  I can’t talk about it,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“I couldn’t explain it even if I wanted to.”

Kaufman, who wrote screenplays for films “Being John Malkovich” and “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, was speaking in an interview to promote the Oscar-nominated “Anomalisa”, a stop-motion animation film shot with puppets.

“I think stop motion animation adds kind of a handmade, dream-like, sort of broken quality. We really wanted to focus on the hand-made aspect of it,” he said.

“That’s why we kept the seams, and that’s why we kept the chatter and the clothing, and the sort of like slightly unnatural way that the characters move. It makes them feel fragile.”

“Harry Potter” actor David Thewlis and “The Hateful Eight” actress Jennifer Jason Leigh lend their voices to the film.

The movie, already out in certain countries, is released in UK cinemas on March 11.

