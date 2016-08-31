FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Jamie Dornan draws 'Fifty Shades' fans to war thriller premiere
August 31, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Actor Jamie Dornan draws 'Fifty Shades' fans to war thriller premiere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - - Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan said he was happy if his heartthrob status drew more young fans to watch his new World War Two film, "Anthropoid".

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dornan was cheered by dozens of girls in London on Tuesday at the U.K. premiere of "Anthropoid", a period drama based on the true story of a 1940s operation to assassinate a Nazi officer.

"It's wrong to pigeonhole and try to say, 'It's only for this kind of people'. If people want to see it, based on my other work, that's fine. It's all good," Dornan told Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
