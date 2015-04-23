'Avengers' stars Evans, Renner apologize for Black Widow comments

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner apologized on Thursday for making “tasteless” and “juvenile” comments in which they called their “Avengers” co-star Scarlett Johansson’s superhero character “a slut.”

Evans, who plays Captain America in Walt Disney Co’s Marvel “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” said he and Renner were asked about rumors that Johansson’s Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with their characters.

“We answered in a juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans,” he said. “I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Renner, who plays superhero Hawkeye, added, “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone. It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

The two actors are currently on the European leg of a global promotional tour for the new “Avengers” film. They made the comments in London in a video interview with the online entertainment outlet Digital Spy, when asked about Black Widow’s romance with The Hulk in the film.

“She’s a slut,” Renner responded in a deadpan manner, as Evans burst out laughing and added “I was going to say something along that line. Complete whore. She’s a slut.”

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is the sequel to 2012’s “Avengers,” the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, and is expected to be the biggest blockbuster film of summer 2015.