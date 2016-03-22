'Batman v Superman' can empower audiences, actor Irons says

LONDON - British actor Jeremy Irons believes audiences will feel “empowered” by action film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, because it could make change in an “injust” society seem more tangible.

The “Man of Steel” sequel sees Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) together on the big screen for the first time. It also stars Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Audiences can expect elements from both comics in the film as the two superheroes face off. Irons, 67, portrays Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s technology-savvy butler turned father figure.

“There are so many injustices in the world and in our society, more and more it seems as we watch the refugees, as we watch the gap between the rich and the poor, we’d love to be able to do something about it,” Irons said in an interview.

“And our politicians don’t seem to be facing that, they’re just worrying about things that don’t seem important but catch the headlines. And I think when you go and see a film like this with these superheroes it’s just two hours where you think ‘oh yes, look how things are being changed, blowing up and I feel empowered as an audience member’, in a strange way.”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” hits cinemas from March 23.