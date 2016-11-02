FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ang Lee tackles war drama in 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk'
November 2, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 10 months ago

Ang Lee tackles war drama in 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Ang Lee brought his latest movie "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" to his native Taiwan on Wednesday, a war drama the filmmaker has sought to turn into a strikingly immersive experience.

The film, about a young U.S. private returning home for a victory tour following a battle in Iraq, was produced for a 3D presentation in 4K with a high frame rate of 120 per second.

Newcomer Joe Alwyn plays the protagonist in the film, based on the novel of the same name, and the cast includes Vin Diesel, Chris Tucker and Kristen Stewart.

"The whole thing was so special. The chance to work with a director like Ang at any stage of anyone's career would be the most amazing opportunity," Alwyn said. "For it to come around for me so early on with such a groundbreaking film, which is trying to do so much and push boundaries, is incredible."

Lee, known for "Life of Pi" and "Brokeback Mountain", told reporters at the premiere in Taipei he hoped "everyone will love this movie" despite not all cinemas able to show it in its groundbreaking format.

"I hope that everyone can happily embrace a new kind of experience," he said.

Reporting by Reuters Television; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
