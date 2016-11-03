Russia's Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. actor Seagal
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to give Russian citizenship to U.S. actor Steven Seagal, the Kremlin said on its website on Thursday.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The true story of American boxer Vinny Pazienza's return to the ring after a car crash gets a big screen adaptation in "Bleed for This", a new drama starring Miles Teller and Aaron Eckhart.
"War Dogs" actor Teller plays the Rhode Island boxer, now known as Vinny Paz, who fractured his neck in a car accident in 1991. He made a successful comeback just 13 months later. Eckhart plays trainer Kevin Rooney.
"It was about an eight-month kind of physical test for me. I lost 20 pounds ... To me that was just to have the look of the guy and then you got to learn how to box," Teller said at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Wednesday, where he was joined by the former professional boxer.
"Vinny was known as much for his personality as he was for his wins and losses, although he did have 50 wins and five world championships and fought a ton of guys. He was a showman."
"Bleed for This" hits U.S. cinemas on Nov. 18.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
NEW YORK After more than five-decades in Hollywood, Oscar-winning director Warren Beatty was honored by The Museum of the Moving Image in New York on Wednesday ahead of his first film in 15 years.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. More than a dozen women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault should be allowed to testify at his trial about the "serial nature" of his predatory behavior, a Pennsylvania prosecutor argued in court on Wednesday.