FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Horror-thriller 'Don't Breathe' set to trump 'Suicide Squad' at the U.S. box office
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 26, 2016 / 1:05 AM / in a year

Horror-thriller 'Don't Breathe' set to trump 'Suicide Squad' at the U.S. box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - “Don’t Breathe”, a tense psychological horror-thriller, is expected to topple DC antiheroes “Suicide Squad” at the U.S. box office this weekend.

According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, “Don’t Breathe,” about a group of friends who plan to rob a blind man’s house with terrifying consequences and made for less than $10 million, is predicted to take between $11 million and $14 million in its first three days.

Warner Bros’ “Suicide Squad” is expected to pull in another $9.6 million in its third week of release at the box office this weekend, while Sony Pictures’ raunchy animated comedy “Sausage Party” is  also expecting a strong holdover in its third week with $7.5 million.

Also opening this weekend is Jason Statham’s action-packed “Mechanic: Resurrection,” boxing drama “Hands of Stone” and romance “Southside With You.”

Statham leads the cast including Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones in “Mechanic: Resurrection”, a sequel to the 2011 action film “The Mechanic”, which is expected to open with around $9.8 million this weekend.

Weinstein Co’s “Hands of Stone”, starring Robert de Niro, singer-actor Usher Raymond and Edgar Ramirez, and “Southside With You,” the Barack and Michelle Obama first date love story starring Tika Sumpter and Parker Sawyers, are both expected to open between $2 million to $3 million at the box office.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.