'A Star is Born' again with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop singer Lady Gaga and Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper are joining forces to remake classic Hollywood musical drama "A Star is Born," Warner Bros said on Tuesday.

Cooper, 41, who has been nominated for four Oscars including acting and producing 2014's "American Sniper," will make his directorial debut on the movie, while Lady Gaga, 30, will make her feature film lead acting debut.

Warner Bros did not give a release date for the project.

"A Star is Born," the story of an aspiring young starlet who arrives in Hollywood and is helped by an aging leading man, was first told on the big screen in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March.

It was remade with Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954 and with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in 1976.

In the new film, Grammy-winning Lady Gaga will compose and perform new songs.

The singer made her television acting debut in FX's "American Horror Story: Hotel," playing the vampire Countess, which landed her a Golden Globe best actress in a limited series/TV movie award.

