Doubles trouble in family tennis comedy 'Break Point'

Cast members Jeremy Sisto (L) and David Walton laugh at the premiere of "Break Point" at Chinese 6 theatres in Hollywood, California August 27, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on September 4. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Anyone for tennis? Actors Jeremy Sisto and David Walton serve up a doubles dose of the game in “Break Point”, a family reconciliation comedy about estranged siblings who reunite for a tennis tournament.

“Six Feet Under” actor Sisto, portrays washed-up doubles tennis player Jimmy who tries to convince his brother Darren, played by “About a Boy” actor Walton to play with him.

“For doubles tennis, it lends itself perfectly toward two characters who operate very differently and have to get over some stuff and learn how to be a team,” Sisto, also a producer and co-writer of the film, said at the premiere on Thursday.

J.K. Simmons, who won an Academy Award this year for “Whiplash”, plays the brothers’ father.

“The whole doubles thing, that brotherly banter on the doubles court is a good recipe for comedy,” he said.

“Break Point” opens in U.S. cinemas on Sept. 4.