April 15, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Paramount announce upcoming slate in Las Vegas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paramount has unveiled its latest big budget productions at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, showcasing “Star Trek Beyond”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” and “Ben-Hur”.

For “Star Trek Beyond”, Simon Pegg, who plays engineer Scotty, has gone from actor to writer.

“You have to bring in new people at same time as satisfying the old people or rather the long term fans,” he said.

“And if something becomes too inside, it’s not going to let people in and ‘Star Trek’ is so inclusive, it’s always about bringing people together - that’s what the story’s about, so it’s a balance of filling it with stuff for people that have been there for 50 years and at the same time making it for someone who has zero years of ‘Star Trek’.”

“Star Trek Beyond” is released in July while “Ben-Hur” is scheduled for August. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” hits cinemas at the beginning of June.

