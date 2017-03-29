FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Spider-Man' springs into action - this time in high school
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 5 months ago

'Spider-Man' springs into action - this time in high school

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Film convention Cinemacon in Las Vegas gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release.

Sony Pictures took advantage of that opportunity to preview "Spider-Man: Homecoming" - the first Spider-Man film to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe occupied by characters such as Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor and Doctor Strange.

British actor Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man after making a brief but effective appearance in 'Captain America: Civil War' last year for a movie revolving around him trying to become an Avenger.

"This is something we haven't seen before", said Holland, on the film, the first in the series to fully take place while Spider-Man is in high school.

"We've seen the soldier, we've seen the billionaire, we've seen the god and now it's time to see the kid".

Spider-Man's nemesis in this film is set to be Adrian Toomes, also known as The Vulture, played by "Birdman" and "Batman" star Michael Keaton.

As opposed to Spider-Man, The Vulture is "a regular guy", according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"It's fun to see somebody that didn't just have some sort of medical accident that led to superpowers. We get to see him literally with his own two hands build his future."

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" goes on release in the U.S. on July 7.

Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Michael Perry

