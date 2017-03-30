FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017

'Wonder Woman' and 'Blade Runner 2049' showcased at Vegas convention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, star of the anticipated sequel to 1982 cult film "Blade Runner", appeared at the event this week with a lineup of other stars.

"I feel so lucky to be a part of this film because it's so iconic and it had such an impact on me, it had such an impact on cinema in general," the actor said of the movie, presented by both Warner Bros and Sony Pictures and due out later this year.

Other films presented included the DC comic book adaptation of "Wonder Woman" starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", directed by Guy Ritchie.

Hollywood studios showcase their upcoming releases to the film industry at the convention which started in 2011.

(This version of the story was corrected to remove reference to Wednesday in paragraph 2)

Reporting By Rollo Ross; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Vin Shahrestani

