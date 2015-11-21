FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stallone admits he 'was wrong' to doubt 'Creed'
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 21, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Stallone admits he 'was wrong' to doubt 'Creed'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Sylvester Stallone has said he was “wrong” to initially doubt the making of “Creed”, indie director Ryan Coogler’s take on the “Rocky” franchise.

“The feel of this is extremely personal as opposed to ‘just a movie’, in you know, ‘let’s keep the film going out perhaps for financial reasons’,” the Hollywood action star said at the “Creed” premiere.

“It took about two and a half years - ‘Should I do this? Should I do this?’ ... sometimes I have to admit I was wrong and he was right.”

In the movie, Stallone’s famed character Rocky Balboa is mentor to the son of his former rival Apollo Creed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.