Stallone says 'didn't expect to win' Golden Globe

LONDON - Sylvester Stallone and cast members of “Creed”, which continues on from the Hollywood star’s “Rocky” films, hit the red carpet in London for the movie’s European premiere on Tuesday.

The 69-year old actor won a Golden Globe award for reprising his iconic role as boxer Rocky Balboa in “Creed” and received a standing ovation at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

His performance in 1977’s “Rocky” -- the first film in the franchise -- earned Stallone nominations at the Golden Globes, Oscars and BAFTAs -- but he failed to win any of those awards.

“I didn’t expect to win,” Stallone said on the London red carpet.

“I didn’t expect to be there; the last time I was there was maybe 1977, there was maybe 10 tables and it was indoors, it wasn’t televised - it was surreal for me - here is my wife my three kids - and Rocky, he just comes through.”