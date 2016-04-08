Costner takes on ex-convict role in 'Criminal'

London - Hollywood star Kevin Costner takes on a more violent role in action thriller “Criminal”, playing an ex-convict who has the memories and skills of a dead FBI agent transferred into his brain.

Asked about what drew him to the movie, the Oscar winner said at the film’s London premiere on Thursday: “The level of violence and spontaneity ... that was kind of authentic that I thought that I would try to bring to it, you know, the look.”

“It’s not something on paper I think someone attaches my name to, just when you read the thing ... But there was a moment in time when I knew I could play this guy.”

The film also stars Ryan Reynolds, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman as well as “Batman v Superman” actress Gal Gadot.

“We are who we are because of our memories, so what if we scrap those down and get new memories, then who do we become,” director Ariel Vromen said.

“I think that is a core idea for the film. It was a real intriguing point for me to join in.”

“Criminal” hits cinemas worldwide from April 13.