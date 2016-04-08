Gervais' David Brent back in new movie trailer

London - David Brent, the awkward boss in British television series “The Office” is back -- this time pursing a rock music career.

The character, played by British comedian Ricky Gervais, has got his own movie “David Brent: Life on the Road”, for which a first teaser trailer was released on Thursday.

In the 2001-2003 TV show, which inspired a U.S. version starring Steve Carell, Brent was the manager of a paper company and made his staff cringe many a time with his jokes as a TV crew filmed life in the office.

In the trailer, Brent can be seen walking into the building reception announcing “He’s back ... Did you miss me?”, before making his usual cringe-worthy comments.

“David Brent: Life on the Road” hits UK cinemas in August.