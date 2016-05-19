DC Comics universe on display

Superman and Batman were brought together on Wednesday to lead a host of DC Comics’ heroes and villains in a new exhibit on the Warner Bros’ studio backlot in Los Angeles.

The interactive experience, entitled “DC Universe: The Exhibit,” offers access to Batman’s secret Batlab in the Batcave as seen in the film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and the chance to try on the white gloves worn by Lex Luthor and pick up the glowing, green, ‘deadly’ Kryptonite.

KISS rocker Gene Simmons was among the early fans checking out the exhibit, and admitted to being a geek when it comes to comics.

“The Greek mythological gods are actually very similar to modern superheroes. All created in America,” said Simmons. “The idea of Superman was invented in America. The idea that you could come from someplace else and scale the heights.” The exhibit featuring the props and costumes will be open throughout the summer ahead of the August 5th release of antihero movie “Suicide Squad,” starring Will Smith.