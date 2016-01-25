Ryan Reynolds talks 'Deadpool' in Moscow

MOSCOW - Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds brought “Deadpool” to Russia on Monday, promoting the film about the lesser known Marvel character at a press conference in Moscow.

The movie, out next month, has got an R rating for cinema screens but Reynolds said the character resonated with children with cancer.

“One of the interesting things about Deadpool is ... he’s a character that was diagnosed with terminal cancer and for whatever reason, a lot of these organizations (cancer support organizations) have reached out to me and he resonates with kids, with young kids who have cancer,” Reynolds said.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many of these kids that are obviously very ill.”