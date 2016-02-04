FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool' a 'game changer' for superhero films
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 3, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool' a 'game changer' for superhero films

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cast member Ryan Reynolds poses at a press line for "Deadpool" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON (Reuters) - In the last few years, superheroes of all kinds have faced a wide range of villains in countless action adventure movies.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds says “Deadpool”, Marvel’s anti-hero about to hit cinema screens, is redefining the genre.

According to the movie’s synopsis, the film tells the story of former Special Forces agent turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who undergoes a rogue experiment to treat his cancer.

The operation leaves him scarred but also with powers that allow him to heal quickly and Wilson, soon Deadpool, seeks revenge on the man who carried out the experiment.

With plenty of dark humor, violence and offensive language, the film has an “R” rating for the big screen.

“It is a game changer for superhero movies. We’re standing at the intersection of a kind of like superhero apocalypse. We have all these movies coming along and they’re all very, very serious and ... very gritty and dark,” Reynolds told Reuters.

“Deadpool is kind of the opposite of that. He takes nothing seriously and I think that’s fun. It’s a nice refreshing change of pace,” he said.

“You still have all the intense action, you have a movie that deals with themes that are a little bit more adult than necessarily some of the Marvel movies that have come along.”

The movie, directed by Tim Miller, also stars “The Transporter Refueled” actor Ed Skrein, “Silicon Valley” actor T.J. Miller and “Homeland” actress Morena Baccarin.

“You’re in a great position where this movie is going to open up the R-rated landscape to superhero films. That’s great,” T.J. Miller said.

“Deadpool” hits cinemas worldwide from Feb. 9.

Reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.