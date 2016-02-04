Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool' a 'game changer' for superhero films

Cast member Ryan Reynolds poses at a press line for "Deadpool" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON (Reuters) - In the last few years, superheroes of all kinds have faced a wide range of villains in countless action adventure movies.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds says “Deadpool”, Marvel’s anti-hero about to hit cinema screens, is redefining the genre.

According to the movie’s synopsis, the film tells the story of former Special Forces agent turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who undergoes a rogue experiment to treat his cancer.

The operation leaves him scarred but also with powers that allow him to heal quickly and Wilson, soon Deadpool, seeks revenge on the man who carried out the experiment.

With plenty of dark humor, violence and offensive language, the film has an “R” rating for the big screen.

“It is a game changer for superhero movies. We’re standing at the intersection of a kind of like superhero apocalypse. We have all these movies coming along and they’re all very, very serious and ... very gritty and dark,” Reynolds told Reuters.

“Deadpool is kind of the opposite of that. He takes nothing seriously and I think that’s fun. It’s a nice refreshing change of pace,” he said.

“You still have all the intense action, you have a movie that deals with themes that are a little bit more adult than necessarily some of the Marvel movies that have come along.”

The movie, directed by Tim Miller, also stars “The Transporter Refueled” actor Ed Skrein, “Silicon Valley” actor T.J. Miller and “Homeland” actress Morena Baccarin.

“You’re in a great position where this movie is going to open up the R-rated landscape to superhero films. That’s great,” T.J. Miller said.

“Deadpool” hits cinemas worldwide from Feb. 9.