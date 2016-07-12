Special Israeli film screening is for the dogs

TEL AVIV - Dog lovers and film buffs enjoyed a treat when a cinema invited owners to bring their pet pooches to a special screening of the film, "The Secret Life of Pets."

The event, arranged by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality

at the Roof Top Cinema of the Azrieli Mall, was billed as the first of its kind for pets and their owners.

"We have 25,000 people in Tel Aviv that have dogs and we decided to do an amazing event just for them," said Ruth Hayat, one of the organizers of the event. "People who have dogs can come here and enjoy a fun evening with their dogs."