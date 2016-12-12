Fans of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise got a taste of the latest installment of the popular series with an action-packed trailer for the upcoming "The Fate of the Furious" film.

The eighth "Fast and Furious" movie promises plenty of fast cars, chases and explosions as lead character Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, goes rogue.

The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

"The Fate of the Furious" is scheduled for release in April.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)