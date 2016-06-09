FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DeGeneres happy about finally 'Finding Dory' after 13 years
#Entertainment News
June 9, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

DeGeneres happy about finally 'Finding Dory' after 13 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - - A beaming Ellen DeGeneres arrived for the Hollywood premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Finding Dory” on Wednesday, a film speculated over for 13 years and which she thought would never be made.

The U.S. talk show host and comedian reprises her role as Dory, an absent-minded and chatty blue tang fish in the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated 2003 film “Finding Nemo”.

“I‘m just excited that it is finally here because I never thought it would happen. Honestly, it was a joke that I was talking about it so much that I kind of gave up,” DeGeneres said of the film which opens in theaters on June 17.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
