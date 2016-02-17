FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British actor Jude Law worked on southern American accent for 'Genius'
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 16, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

British actor Jude Law worked on southern American accent for 'Genius'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Jude Law attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Genius' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hansche

Actor Jude Law said he’d had help on the set from American actress Laura Linney in refining the southern American accent he uses to portray the novelist Thomas Wolfe in the film “Genius”, showing at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Wolfe,  who was born in North Carolina, had the distinct accent of the Appalachian Mountains region, which Law said he’d mastered with the help of a dialect coach -- and Linney, who is also from that area and plays the wife of book editor Max Perkins.

“So I had an extra pair of ears on set reminding me of certain vowel sounds and word endings,” Law told a post-screening news conference on Tuesday.

Linney said Law was “underestimating what he was able to do” in adapting his voice to fit the part, adding:  “What I loved, being on set, was also hearing him speak as the rhythm felt very familiar to me.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.