'Ghostbusters' to be remade with 'hilarious women': Feig
October 8, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

'Ghostbusters' to be remade with 'hilarious women': Feig

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Director Paul Feig attends the opening of Hollywood Costume held at the future home of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - If there is something strange in the neighborhood, who are you going to call? ‘Hilarious women,’ quipped filmmaker Paul Feig.

“Bridesmaids” filmmaker Feig said on Wednesday he is working on a new “Ghostbusters” film for Sony Pictures and co-writing the movie.

“Yes, it will star hilarious women. That’s who I‘m gonna call,” he said on Twitter.

The studio had no further details on casting or a release date.

Supernatural comedy “Ghostbusters,” directed by Ivan Reitman and known for the tagline and theme song “Who you gonna call?,” was first released in 1984 and became a cult movie classic, spawning a 1989 sequel.

The film follows a team of oddball scientists, played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, who invent a device to catch ghosts around New York City. When Manhattan becomes infested with a ghoulish slime, the ghostbusting team are called to save the city from demons.

Film trade website Deadline first reported in March that Reitman was stepping down from making the long-awaited third film after the death of Ramis.

Feig is the director behind 2011’s “Bridesmaids,” starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, and 2013’s “The Heat,” starring McCarthy and Sandra Bullock in a female twist on the buddy-cop genre. Both movies were credited with leading a new wave of raunchy female-led comedies.

He is reuniting with McCarthy, who earned an Oscar nomination for her “Bridesmaids” role, in next year’s “Spy.”

(This version corrects “Kristen” from “Kristin” in eighth paragraph)

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Diane Craft

