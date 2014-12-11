Reactions from leading Golden Globe nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The Hollywood film awards season went into full gear on Thursday with the nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards, to be presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at a gala dinner on Jan. 11.

The following are noteworthy reactions from nominated actors and directors:

** “Although at times it felt we were flying without a net in this crazy film experiment, this has brought enormous joy to me. I am so proud of my actors and the whole team. It’s a good day.” - Alejandro G. Iñárritu, best director nominee, “Birdman.”

** “It’s not every day you get to work on this kind of project or with an ensemble of actors as talented and inspiring as this cast, and I am so grateful to our director, Alejandro Iñárritu, for the opportunity.” - Michael Keaton, best actor nominee, “Birdman.”

** “I was in the middle of attempting to do all my holiday shopping in a day when I got the call ... I am hugely grateful to the HFPA – and to Professor Stephen Hawking for his personal support in helping me to share his story with the world.” – Eddie Redmayne, best actor nominee, “The Theory of Everything.”

** “I‘m overjoyed to hear this news! ... The greatest thanks to the HFPA, and to Jane Hawking for entrusting me with performing her moving and inspirational life story.” – Felicity Jones, best actress nominee, “The Theory of Everything.”

** “‘Wild’ is truly my baby and was a labor of love from the beginning.” - Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee, “Wild.”

** “It’s a great year for animation, and we’re grateful that a film called ‘The Lego Movie’ can be appreciated and recognized in this way. Everything in the world may not actually be awesome, but this really is.” - Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, writers/directors, best animated film nominees, “The Lego Movie.”

** “There were a lot of strong films competing in this category, but we were fortunate. I don’t want to sound cocky, but it is easy to get pampered and want more.” - Ruben Östlund, director/writer, best foreign language film nominee, “Force Majeure.”