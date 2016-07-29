FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hollywood and Asian cinema merge in ‘The Great Wall’
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 28, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Hollywood and Asian cinema merge in ‘The Great Wall’

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

In recent years, Hollywood has been eyeing the Chinese movie audience as China is one of the largest international film markets, and the two worlds come together in the trailer for upcoming film “The Great Wall,” which debuted Thursday.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon stars alongside Asian superstar Andy Lau in the new film by Chinese director Zhang Yimou, the filmmaker of successful Asian crossover films, 'Hero' and 'House of Flying Daggers'.

Damon played the same role in Hollywood remake 'The Departed' as Andy Lau did in the original Hong Kong crime drama 'Infernal Affairs'.

“The Great Wall,” out in China in December and in the U.S. next February. demonstrates Yimou's stylistic trademarks of martial arts and saturated filters, and is centered around the mysterious origins of The Great Wall of China and what the wall's original purpose was.

China’s strict censorship laws have prevented many Hollywood films from being released in mainland China. To counter that, American studios are now co-producing big budget blockbusters with Chinese investors.

Co-produced films in recent years have included 'Star Trek Beyond', 'Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation', 'Pacific Rim', 'Kung Fu Panda 3', 'Iron Man 3' and 'Looper'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.