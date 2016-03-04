Baron Cohen's "Nobby" declares Trump support

Sacha Baron Cohen poses at the premiere of 'The Brothers Grimsby' in Los Angeles, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES – Known for his movie premiere stunts, actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen walked the red carpet for his latest film “The Brothers Grimsby” in Los Angeles on Thursday, arriving as new fictional alter-ego Nobby, who declared his support for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s political campaign.

Speaking as English beer-drinking soccer fan Nobby, Baron Cohen, who is known for his satirical characters, took to the podium to make the announcement.

“I am here for the premiere of ‘The Brothers Grimsby’ but also for something much more important. Today, I am announcing my endorsement of Donald Julio Trump for president,” he said, speaking in a northern English accent.

“Which is why I am giving half of my weekly unemployment benefit to his campaign - 36.20 pounds ($51.18).”

In the film -- released as “Grimsby” in Britain, Nobby who lives in the northern English town of Grimsby, is reunited with his long lost brother, secret agent Sebastian (Mark Strong), and soon finds himself on a world saving mission. The movie has sparked some controversy over how it paints the town.

“The Brothers Grimsby” is released in the U.S. on March 11.