FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Independence Day: Resurgence' not a sequel, says director
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 9, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

'Independence Day: Resurgence' not a sequel, says director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The aliens may be back but film director Roland Emmerich says his new movie “Independence Day: Resurgence” is too different from the 1996 blockbuster sci-fi adventure to be considered a sequel.

Emmerich directed the original “Independence Day”, whose cast members Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman and Judd Hirsch return in this movie alongside new additions such as Liam Hemsworth.

“It is now 20 years later since the world has been rebuilt and it has tried to get prepared for a new attack; there is a new generation however, many of the old guard are back as well,” Emmerich told reporters about the film in Berlin on Thursday.

“It is rather a continuation than a sequel because sequels you do after two or three years, and often it is not that different. I think this film is very different from the first.”

“Independence Day: Resurgence” hits cinemas worldwide from June 22.

Reporting By Reuters Television, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.