U.S. actor Tom Cruise arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Jack Reacher'' in Leicester Square in central London December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Tom Cruise stars as the aggrieved former U.S. military officer in sequel "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back", promising "a level of unique brutality" in the new film based on Lee Childs' books.

This time, Reacher uncovers the conspiracy that led to his former colleague, Major Susan Turner, being accused of spying. Reacher works to clear her name.

"It has a great humor and it also has a level of unique brutality that this character brings," Cruise said at the film's premiere on Sunday in New Orleans, where it was filmed. "It is part of who he is."

The movie was directed by Edward Zwick, who worked with Cruise on the 2003 film "The Last Samurai".

Co-star Cobie Smulders - the "How I Met Your Mother" actress - plays Turner.

(Reporting by Adela Suliman; Editing by Louise Ireland)