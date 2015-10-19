FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steve Jobs stars Fassbender, Winslet close London Film Festival
#Entertainment News
October 19, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Steve Jobs stars Fassbender, Winslet close London Film Festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London (Reuters) - The latest biopic on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs closed the London Film Festival on Sunday, with stars Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet walking the red carpet for the movie’s European premiere.

“Macbeth” actor Fassbender plays the Silicon Valley figure while Oscar winner Winslet portrays his colleague Joanna Hoffman in the film, called “Steve Jobs”, which is based on the best-selling biography of Jobs by Walter Isaacson.

“He was a visionary,” Fassbender said.

“I didn’t know very much about the man before I started this project and yes - (I was) very inspired (by Jobs).”

