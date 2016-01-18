FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panda-monium hits Hollywood for 'Kung Fu Panda 3'
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
January 18, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Panda-monium hits Hollywood for 'Kung Fu Panda 3'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Jack Black stepped out for an early morning premiere of the latest installment of the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise at the weekend.

Black voices the lead Po but said on the red carpet that he did not search for his inner panda when making the movie.

“I have to be honest. There is almost zero panda in my voice when I do this movie,” Black told Reuters at the Saturday premiere.

“It’s just a human story. We’re all just humans in panda clothing but you know, it’s basically just me.”

In “Kung Fu Panda 3”, Po must once again learn more martial arts to defeat villain Kai.

“He’s (Po) a sweet, innocent, naive, beautiful dude and that’s a rare thing in action. You don’t see that, so I‘m proud of that,” Black added.

Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Kate Hudson and Lucy Liu also lend their voices to the film.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.