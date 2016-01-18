Panda-monium hits Hollywood for 'Kung Fu Panda 3'

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Jack Black stepped out for an early morning premiere of the latest installment of the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise at the weekend.

Black voices the lead Po but said on the red carpet that he did not search for his inner panda when making the movie.

“I have to be honest. There is almost zero panda in my voice when I do this movie,” Black told Reuters at the Saturday premiere.

“It’s just a human story. We’re all just humans in panda clothing but you know, it’s basically just me.”

In “Kung Fu Panda 3”, Po must once again learn more martial arts to defeat villain Kai.

“He’s (Po) a sweet, innocent, naive, beautiful dude and that’s a rare thing in action. You don’t see that, so I‘m proud of that,” Black added.

Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Kate Hudson and Lucy Liu also lend their voices to the film.