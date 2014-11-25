Authorized documentary on Nirvana's Kurt Cobain to air on HBO

Kurt Cobain arrives with wife Courtney Love, holding their daughter Frances Bean Cobain, for the MTV Music Awards show in Los Angeles, California, in this file photo taken in September 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The first documentary made with the cooperation of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain’s family will be released in 2015, U.S. premium cable network HBO said on Tuesday.

“Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” will be directed by Brett Morgen, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of 1999 boxing documentary “On the Ropes,” and will focus on the rocker’s life through the lens of home movies, journals and previously unheard music.

Cobain committed suicide at age 27 in 1994. His heavily distorted brand of rock music that touched on themes like social alienation became a touchstone of 1990s Generation X and sparked the grunge-rock movement centered in Seattle.

The film will also be produced by Universal Pictures International Entertainment Content Group. Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain will also serve as an executive producer.

Nirvana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.