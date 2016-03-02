FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gereard Butler back in London Has Fallen
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 2, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Gereard Butler back in London Has Fallen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Actors Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett and Aaron Eckhart took to the red carpet Tuesday night for the premiere of action thriller “London Has Fallen”.The film is the sequel to the 2013 “Olympus Has Fallen” and sees Butler reprise his role as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who this time uncovers a deadly plot targeting world leaders.“What got me excited was the scope on this canvas, just making the whole thing bigger and more fun,” Butler said.

“Now we are in London and it’s an attack on a whole bunch of the world leaders. It just happens on a massive scale, it is not just the White House anymore.”

“London Has Fallen” hits U.S. cinemas on March 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.