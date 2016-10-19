LOS ANGELES Timed for Halloween, American actor and director Tyler Perry reprises his role as “Madea” for his new spooky comedy "Boo! A Madea Halloween".

Playing Madea, an elderly but feisty African American woman, Perry is tasked in the film with babysitting a teenage girl preventing her from sneaking out to attend a Halloween party while her father, also played by Perry, is out of town.

Madea and her band of grannies encounter poltergeists, ghosts and zombies in a film that's both funny and frightening.

"It's so much fun and for new fans, it's a younger, hipper, sleeker movie," said Perry at the film's L.A. premiere on Monday, where he was joined on the red carpet by Oprah Winfrey.

For many of the young cast, this is their feature film debuts, including vloggers Yousef Erakat and Liza Koshy.

The film hits U.S. cinemas on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)