FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Grief takes unusual path in 'Manchester by the Sea'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

Grief takes unusual path in 'Manchester by the Sea'

Rollo Ross

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Grief moves in mysterious ways in "Manchester by the Sea," a poignant and sometimes funny independent movie about a working-class American family dealing with multiple tragedies that has become a Hollywood awards season front-runner.

Three years in the making and filmed on a tight budget, the movie follows Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck), whose solitary life is upended when his brother dies and he is forced to take care of his ebullient teenage nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges) and return to the Massachusetts fishing village where his past haunts him.

"What happens to somebody who's dealt a hand that they cannot recover from?" said Hedges, explaining the movie's central theme.

The film, opening in U.S. theaters on Friday, is the work of Kenneth Lonergan, the playwright behind the Tony-award winning "This Is Our Youth," who makes his debut as a director.

"It's a drama that has a lot of humor in it, but I think it's just a story that Kenny (Lonergan) tells with an attention to detail that makes it really feel like real life," said Affleck.

Actors Casey Affleck (L), Michelle Williams (C) and director Kenneth Lonergan poses for photographers at a Gala screening of their film "Manchester by the Sea" at the 60th BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain October 8, 2016.Neil Hall - RTSRDS2

Affleck, the younger brother of actor Ben Affleck, is seen by awards watchers as a favorite for an Oscar nomination for playing the taciturn Chandler.

The movie itself, which also stars Michelle Williams as Chandler's heartbroken ex-wife, has wide critical acclaim, winning a 98 percent approval rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Affleck said the accolades have come as a surprise.

"This was like all independent movies where you don't have enough money and you don't have enough time and you shoot everything out of order... So it was a nice surprise to hear everyone in the crowd laughing and some people crying and it was a good feeling," he said.

The actor called the story "a complicated experience."

"I'll just tell you what other people said about the movie, which is that they find it to be very funny and surprisingly moving," he added.

Reporting by Rollo Ross for Reuters Television; Writing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.