Jason Statham promises plenty of action in 'Mechanic: Resurrection'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones join forces for action movie "Mechanic: Resurrection", a sequel to the 2011 thriller about an elite hitman.

Statham reprises his role as the lead character Arthur Bishop, and promised fans plenty of action.

"People pay their money and they want to be entertained," he said at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. "...If you are a fan of action movies I think you will get your money's worth out of this. It has big set pieces, good locations."

The 2011 "Mechanic" attracted mixed audience reviews. But it grossed $62 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo website

"Mechanic: Resurrection" hits cinemas worldwide from Thursday.