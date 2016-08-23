FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jason Statham promises plenty of action in 'Mechanic: Resurrection'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 23, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Jason Statham promises plenty of action in 'Mechanic: Resurrection'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones join forces for action movie "Mechanic: Resurrection", a sequel to the 2011 thriller about an elite hitman.

Statham reprises his role as the lead character Arthur Bishop, and promised fans plenty of action.

"People pay their money and they want to be entertained," he said at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. "...If you are a fan of action movies I think you will get your money's worth out of this. It has big set pieces, good locations."

The 2011 "Mechanic" attracted mixed audience reviews. But it grossed $62 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo website

"Mechanic: Resurrection" hits cinemas worldwide from Thursday.

Reporting By Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.