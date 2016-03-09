'Midnight Special' has something for everyone

Actors Kirsten Dunst, Joel Egerton, Michael Shannon, Jaeden Lieberher and director Jeff Nichols (L-R) arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Midnight Special' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Take a little sci-fi, family drama and the thrilling element of chase and you have writer/director Jeff Nichols’ new film, “Midnight Special,” out in U.S. theaters March 18.

The film is centered around a young boy with special powers, played by Jaeden Lieberher, and his father, portrayed by Michael Shannon, who is trying to protect him from a religious sect and a government task force.

“It’s a mash of genres to me. It’s a chase film on one hand, it’s a science fiction film in the world of kind of ‘Starman’ or ‘Close Encounters.’ It’s also a family drama and a family drama about letting go,” said co-star Joel Edgerton.