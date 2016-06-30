Zac Efron premieres his latest comedy in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - So far in 2016, Zac Efron has played a dim-witted jock for hire and an uptight guy with a lewd granddad, but in “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” the actor lends his comedy chops for a comedy based on the real life events of brothers Mike and Dave Stangle.

The film, out in theaters on July 8, sees Efron pay Dave and “Pitch Perfect” actor Adam DeVine play Mike, who advertise for dates to attend a wedding with them and get more than they bargained for with party animals Tatiana (Aubrey Plaza) and Alice (Anna Kendrick).

At the premiere of “Mike and Dave” in Hollywood on Wednesday, Efron and DeVine goofed around with their real life counterparts.