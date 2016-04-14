Roberts and Aniston celebrate 'Mother's Day'

LOS ANGELES - It was a night of reunions in Hollywood when “Pretty Woman” star Julia Roberts and director Garry Marshall got nostalgic on the red carpet for their new romantic comedy “Mother’s Day.”

“We returned to the scene of the crime here on Hollywood Boulevard and it is kind of funny to be here with Garry and have all this access,” joked Roberts, explaining that some of the filming for her 1990 breakthrough role in “Pretty Woman” was done nearby. “Once upon a time it was the middle of the night and we were creeping around trying to get our shots done. We’ve come a long way in the same place.”

Directed by Marshall, “Mother’s Day” features an ensemble cast that includes Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Jason Sudeikis. The film weaves several fractured family relationships into a story line that ultimately intersects on the day that celebrates being a mom.

“I think no matter where you go in the world somebody knows what a mother is because they had one,” said Marshall, 81. “So, everyone has gone through it and you have to understand that your mother is the first one that loves you and you hope it lasts and sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn‘t. My mother had a great influence on me and that is why I wanted to do this movie.”

“Mother’s Day” opens in U.S. movie theaters on April 29 and rolls out around the world in May.