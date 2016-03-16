Fourteen years on, family back for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Romantic comedy “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” is back with a sequel, looking for more laughs about family antics some 14 years after the original won over audiences.

The 2002 movie, which followed young Greek woman Toula (Nia Vardalos) as she tried to get her family to accept her non-Greek love interest Ian (John Corbett), proved a big hit, grossing around $368 million worldwide.

In the sequel, married life and parenthood are the focus of the story, with another big, fat Greek wedding in the works.

Since the success of the 2002 movie, Vardalos, who was nominated for an Oscar for her script, has been repeatedly asked about a sequel from fans as well as the producers, husband and wife team actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

“I wouldn’t say we were bugging her, but it was sort of like, we would check in with her,” Wilson said at the premiere of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” in New York on Tuesday.

“Nia’s a very good friend so we see Nia (and her husband) quite a lot. But it was like, ‘Any thoughts about it? Anything coming up?'”

Vardalos told her Twitter followers in 2014 that she was working on the film’s sequel, saying she felt ready for the project after becoming a mother.

“I am feeling like it’s time to share it. We have been keeping it a secret for so long,” Vardalos said.

“You know, you work on a movie for a really, really long time and we just had so much fun laughing as we made the movie and now I just want to hear the audience hear it.”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” hits cinemas worldwide from March 23.