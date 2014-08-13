FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Film Festival to feature 30 movies, world premieres
August 13, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

New York Film Festival to feature 30 movies, world premieres

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thirty films, including the world premieres of director Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice” and David Fincher’s “Gone Girl,” will comprise the main slate of the 52nd New York Film Festival, organizers said on Wednesday.

“Inherent Vice,” the screen adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s 2009 crime novel, starring Josh Brolin, Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix, has been selected as the centerpiece film.

“Gone Girl,” the screen version of author Gillian Flynn’s best-selling book with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, will open the 17-day film festival.

“Birdman of the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance,” starring Michael Keaton, Edward Norton and Naomi Watts, will be the closing film.

“In this year’s lineup, we have great big films alongside films made on the most intimate scale, personal epics and intricately constructed chamber pieces, films of great serenity and films that will leave you dazed, first films and last films, all equally vivid and alive, and essential,” Kent Jones, director of the New York Film Festival and chair of the selection committee, said in a statement.

The festival, which will run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, also includes French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard’s 3-D film “Goodbye to Language,” his 43rd feature, and Bennett Miller’s wrestling drama “Foxcatcher,” starring Mark Ruffalo, Channing Tatum and Steve Carell.

Canadian director David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars,” a Hollywood satire featuring Julianne Moore as a fading Hollywood star and Robert Pattinson as a chauffeur will also be on the slate, along with director Mike Lee’s “Mr. Turner,” starring British actor Timothy Spall as the artist J.M.W. Turner.

Other notable films include Damien Chazelle’s thriller “Whiplash” and “Life of Riley,” the final film of the late French director Alain Resnais about three couples who learn that a mutual friend is terminally ill.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
