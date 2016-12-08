Cast member Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of 'Office Christmas Party' in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston brought the holiday spirit to Tinseltown on Wednesday night with the premiere of her latest comedy "Office Christmas Party" about a festive work celebration getting out of hand.

The actress plays conservative Chief Executive Carol Vanstone who threatens to close her brother's branch of the business. But her sibling Clay, played by "Deadpool" actor T.J. Miller, wants to save his office by wooing an important client and inviting him to what turns into a wild, drunken Christmas party where he pulls out all the stops.

"I would say I'm beautifully down the middle - not a party animal but not a party pooper in any way, shape or form," Aniston said at the film's premiere. "I enjoy myself".

The film, which co-stars Jason Bateman, Kate McKinnon and Olivia Munn, is directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck.

"Office Christmas Party" hits cinemas worldwide from this week.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)