FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snoopy visits Nasdaq stock exchange in Times Square
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 3, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Snoopy visits Nasdaq stock exchange in Times Square

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Snoopy and the director Paul Feig paid a visit to the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square to ring the closing bell to promote their new film, “The Peanuts Movie.”

For Feig working on the film that follows Snoopy and his best friend Charlie Brown as they set off to pursue their enemy the Red Baron was a dream come true.

”I was a Peanuts fan since I was five years old and grew up reading the comic strips,“ said Feig. ”I watched all the TV shows.”

“The Peanuts Movie” will be released in the United States on Friday.  

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.