Bennet sisters don swords in 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jane Austen’s classic tale “Pride and Prejudice” gets a somewhat different makeover for cinema screens this winter with heroine Elizabeth Bennet armed with a sword and fighting zombies.

“Downton Abbey” and “Cinderella” actress Lily James plays the much-loved character in “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”, where a new enemy adds to the story of love amid the social classes in 19th century England.

“Well, I think it’s like Shakespeare, you do it a million different ways and it still stands because it’s such a timeless classic and beautiful piece of writing,” James said at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

“I think it’s the same with this. I think actually it survives being butchered, it survives the zombies and the story and the love story all stay true and potent.”

Charles Dance portrays Mr Bennet in the movie with actresses Bella Heathcote, Suki Waterhouse, Ellie Bamber and Millie Brady playing Elizabeth’s sisters.

“The Bennet sisters were like Spice Girls with swords. We were so kick ass,” James said. “The women pull the shots in this movie. It’s all about girl power and it was really fun.”

The film is based on the book of the same name published in 2009.

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” is set for release from February.