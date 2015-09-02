FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Drive' director Refn says wants to work with Gosling again
#Entertainment News
September 2, 2015

'Drive' director Refn says wants to work with Gosling again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jury member director Nicolas Winding Refn pose on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - After collaborating on the high-octane “Drive” and violent thriller “Only God Forgives”, Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn says he wants to team up with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling again.

Refn directed the Canadian Oscar nominee in both films, and the duo’s chemistry has been widely written about in their reviews. “Drive” earned Refn a best director award at the Cannes Film Festival, while “Only God Forgives”, which features gruesome torture scenes, split critics sharply.

“Well Ryan and I, we’re twins so we’re always working, either on a personal or a professional level,” Refn told Reuters in an interview. “So we have decided that we want to make a movie together very, very soon.”

Refn, who did not give further details of any potential project between the two, has just completed filming “The Neon Demon” with Elle Fanning and Keanu Reeves, which has been described by Hollywood media as a “female-driven horror” movie.

The BAFTA-nominated director has also just released a coffee-table book “The Act of Seeing”, which showcases a collection of posters from exploitation-era films, which he bought from a friend.

“I got this idea (to do the book) like a historical archive about something that was trash but then presenting it in a high way,” he said. “It’s a great historical archive in seeing how films were promoted at a specific time before ... pornography was legalized.”

Reporting By Edward Baran; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
