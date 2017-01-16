FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actress Jovovich premieres latest 'Resident Evil' film in Taipei
January 16, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 7 months ago

Actress Jovovich premieres latest 'Resident Evil' film in Taipei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Film writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson and his actress wife Milla Jovovich premiered the latest installment in the "Resident Evil" action horror series in Taipei on Monday.

"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" is the sixth movie in the video-game-turned-film franchise, with Jovovich reprising her role as the protagonist Alice. The first "Resident Evil" film came out in 2002.

On the red carpet, Jovovich posed for pictures with fans and watched a traditional lion dance, performed to live music.

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Kevin Liffey

